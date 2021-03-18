Enigma (ENG) Hits Market Cap of $3.62 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Enigma has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Enigma has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.08 or 0.00389845 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005273 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00030719 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,668.73 or 0.04482932 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Enigma Token Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 tokens. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co

Enigma Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

