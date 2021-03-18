Enjin Coin Market Cap Tops $2.23 Billion (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Enjin Coin token can currently be purchased for $2.68 or 0.00004499 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded up 49% against the U.S. dollar. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and $870.36 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00050302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00013834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $369.91 or 0.00621370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00068722 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00024552 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00033856 BTC.

About Enjin Coin

ENJ is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 834,313,757 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

