EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Stock Price Down 5.4%

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) shares fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.54 and last traded at $4.55. 1,464,821 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 2,880,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENLC. Mizuho upped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.29.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

