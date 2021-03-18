Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.99

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.99 and last traded at $21.96, with a volume of 943 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $574.58 million, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.96.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $92.44 million for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBF. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Ennis during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ennis by 560.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ennis by 220.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Ennis by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ennis during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

