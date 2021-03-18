Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Down 9.4%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s share price dropped 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $147.86 and last traded at $148.48. Approximately 3,877,435 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 4,221,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.82.
ENPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.94.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.94, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 54,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.82, for a total value of $9,942,117.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 7,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total value of $1,222,177.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,659,275.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,438 shares of company stock valued at $39,087,638 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Enphase Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENPH)
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
