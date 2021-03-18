Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Down 9.4%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s share price dropped 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $147.86 and last traded at $148.48. Approximately 3,877,435 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 4,221,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.82.

ENPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.94.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.94, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 54,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.82, for a total value of $9,942,117.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 7,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total value of $1,222,177.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,659,275.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,438 shares of company stock valued at $39,087,638 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

