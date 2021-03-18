Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Stock Price Down 8.5% After Insider Selling

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) traded down 8.5% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.67. 1,042,428 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,459,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.
Specifically, major shareholder Discovery Fund Lp Harbert sold 444,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $2,094,857.28. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.89.
About Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)
Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.
