Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Stock Price Down 8.5% After Insider Selling

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) traded down 8.5% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.67. 1,042,428 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,459,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Specifically, major shareholder Discovery Fund Lp Harbert sold 444,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $2,094,857.28. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENZ. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after acquiring an additional 146,250 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 896.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 117,373 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 111,227 shares during the period. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 489.2% in the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 116,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 96,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

About Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

