Enzyme (MLN) Market Capitalization Achieves $96.56 Million

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, Enzyme has traded 32.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Enzyme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $53.86 or 0.00092867 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme has a market cap of $96.56 million and $2.09 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Enzyme Coin Profile

Enzyme (MLN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,723 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner. The usage token is called Melon token MLN and is a core component of the Melon project. It is designed to enjoy a “usage right” to the Melon protocol. To use the Melon protocol one has to use MLN token. This “usage fee” will most likely be imposed on trading. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

