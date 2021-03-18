EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,959 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 19,789 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $230,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,499 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $231,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,844 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,863,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 829.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,110,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $39,907,000 after purchasing an additional 990,987 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $33,613,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $71.81 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.75 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.79.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

