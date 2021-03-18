EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Lowered to “Hold” at US Capital Advisors

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

EOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.79.

Shares of EOG opened at $73.19 on Friday. EOG Resources has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $77.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.75 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Eagle Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 1,341,464 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $97,658,000 after acquiring an additional 630,338 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas now owns 77,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Fulton Bank raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank now owns 33,473 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $6,268,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments now owns 79,920 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,976 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

