EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Stock Price Down 5.9%

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) was down 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $68.70 and last traded at $68.90. Approximately 4,188,388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 4,936,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.19.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.79.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of -132.50 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,865,394 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $142,886,000 after buying an additional 1,109,546 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $20,811,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in EOG Resources by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 8,630 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

