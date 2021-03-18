Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 33,214 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 924,540 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,214 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 1.1% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.09% of The Home Depot worth $245,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HD traded up $2.08 on Thursday, hitting $282.11. The stock had a trading volume of 91,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,499,476. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market cap of $303.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $270.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.16.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

