Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 58,632 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,149,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,632 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.1% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.12% of AbbVie worth $230,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,357 shares of company stock worth $24,167,117. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $104.17. 205,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,506,869. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The company has a market cap of $183.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

