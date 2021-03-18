Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 58,632 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,149,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,632 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.1% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.12% of AbbVie worth $230,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 70.8% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,357 shares of company stock worth $24,167,117 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $104.17. 205,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,506,869. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The company has a market cap of $183.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

