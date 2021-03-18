Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 122,362 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,331,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,362 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 0.9% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.15% of Philip Morris International worth $193,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,976.3% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 55,692 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,724,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,591,000 after purchasing an additional 52,280 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.08. 86,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,693,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $89.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.22.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.49%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.83.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.