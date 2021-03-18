Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 71,243 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.32% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $108,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $184,465,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,729 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 948.4% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 883,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,134,000 after purchasing an additional 799,514 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $76,339,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $75,776,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.26. 17,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,901,634. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.23 and a fifty-two week high of $162.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.81.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALXN shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.57.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

