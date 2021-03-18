Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.11% of Lockheed Martin worth $110,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Terry L. Blaker boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $5.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $356.76. The stock had a trading volume of 36,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,952. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $417.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.15.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

