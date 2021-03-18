Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $103.44 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,713 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.12% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $103,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,071,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,092,884,000 after buying an additional 742,490 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,957,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,386,000 after purchasing an additional 321,337 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,943,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $840,739,000 after purchasing an additional 446,069 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,248,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $772,595,000 after acquiring an additional 342,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,119,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $724,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.04.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $1.65 on Thursday, hitting $143.27. 18,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,590,992. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.80 and its 200 day moving average is $140.72. The company has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a PE ratio of -805.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total transaction of $18,863,092.00. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,074 shares of company stock valued at $34,335,136. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

