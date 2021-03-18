Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $152.81 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,202,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,630 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $152,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.03.

JPM stock traded up $5.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,529,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $157.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

