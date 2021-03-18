Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $161.84 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,152,699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 423,834 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.19% of Micron Technology worth $161,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $245,225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,280 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,674,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057,189 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 652.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909,100 shares during the period. Finally, Himalaya Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 15.8% in the third quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $3.42 on Thursday, reaching $91.34. 454,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,150,717. The company has a market capitalization of $102.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $95.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $704,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,265,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,170 shares of company stock worth $8,673,703 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

