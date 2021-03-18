Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 201,208 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 1.0% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.14% of Danaher worth $227,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Barclays started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.47.

DHR traded up $2.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $216.71. 33,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $248.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.