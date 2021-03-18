Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,025,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 201,208 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 1.0% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.14% of Danaher worth $227,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.47.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $216.71. 33,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $248.86. The company has a market cap of $154.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.73.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

