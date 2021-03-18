EQT (NYSE:EQT) Trading Down 6.6%

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)’s stock price dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.46 and last traded at $17.60. Approximately 5,570,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 5,898,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.

EQT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price target on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.78.

Get EQT alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. Equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EQT by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,384,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,704,000 after purchasing an additional 283,754 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of EQT by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 441,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 28,487 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of EQT by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 21,258 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.