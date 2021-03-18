Equal (EQL) Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Equal token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Equal has a market capitalization of $470,910.10 and $23,689.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Equal has traded up 63.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00051063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00014694 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.96 or 0.00624658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00068423 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00024863 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Equal Profile

Equal (EQL) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 345,274,650 tokens. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official website is equal.tech . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Equal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

