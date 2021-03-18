Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Equinix comprises approximately 0.6% of CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX stock opened at $648.70 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $687.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $727.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $819.30.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total value of $3,369,845.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.92, for a total transaction of $1,356,412.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,346,789.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,722 shares of company stock worth $18,731,932 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.