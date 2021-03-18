Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp trimmed its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $819.30.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total transaction of $1,408,138.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,586.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total value of $42,694.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,722 shares of company stock worth $18,731,932. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $12.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $643.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $477.87 and a 12 month high of $839.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $687.38 and a 200-day moving average of $727.10.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

