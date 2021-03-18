Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $819.30.

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $6.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $649.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,964. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $687.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $727.10. Equinix has a 52 week low of $477.87 and a 52 week high of $839.77. The stock has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 127.23, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinix will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 170 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.93, for a total transaction of $114,228.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,755.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total transaction of $3,369,845.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,722 shares of company stock worth $18,731,932. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Equinix by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Equinix by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

