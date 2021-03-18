Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Societe Generale

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was upgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EQNR. Santander cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $20.41 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The stock has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Folketrygdfondet grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 122,031,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,401 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,379,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,488,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877,213 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,358,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,496,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,336,000 after acquiring an additional 363,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

