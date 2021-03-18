Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MBII)

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MBII. Aegis lifted their price target on Marrone Bio Innovations from $1.65 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of MBII opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Marrone Bio Innovations has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $2.90. The company has a market cap of $418.70 million, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 0.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBII. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 42,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Regalia, a plant extract-based fungicidal biopesticide for plant disease and plant health; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide for insect and mite control; Venerate, a bioinsecticide, which controls chewing and sucking insects and mites, as well as flies and plant parasitic nematodes; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes by preventing and reducing root galls, and reducing adult reproduction and egg hatch, as well as controls soil borne insects.

