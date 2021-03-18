Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 18th (DG, NNBR, NUAN, OAS, OMP, OMVJF, ORBC, OSMT, PEB, PLAN)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 18th:

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €99.00 ($116.47) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NN, Inc. is an independent manufacturer and supplier of high quality, precision steel balls and rollers to both domestic and international anti-friction bearing manufacturers. Precision steel balls and rollers are critical moving parts of anti-friction bearings used in a wide variety of automotive, industrial and other applications. NN also manufacturers a full line of precision injection molded components serving the bearing, automotive, instrumentation, fiber optic and consumer hardware markets. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Nuance provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions. They work with companies around the world, from banks and hospitals to airlines, telecommunications carriers, and automotive manufacturers and suppliers, who use their solutions and technologies to create better experiences for their customers and their users by enhancing the users’ interaction and increasing productivity and customer satisfaction. They offer their customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, optical character recognition capabilities, and domain knowledge, along with professional services and implementation support. In addition, our solutions increasingly utilize our innovations in artificial intelligence, including cognitive sciences and machine learning to create smarter, more natural experiences with technology. “

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Oasis Petroleum Inc. is an exploration and production company. It is focused on the acquisition and development of onshore, unconventional crude oil and natural gas resources principally in the United States. Oasis Petroleum Inc. is based in HOUSTON. “

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It owns, develops, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets primarily in North America. The Company’s midstream services include gas gathering, compression, processing and gas lift services; crude gathering, stabilization, blending, storage and transportation services; produced water gathering and disposal services; and freshwater distribution services. It principally operates primary areas include Wild Basin and Outside of the Wild Basin. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OMV AG) is an Austria-based integrated oil and gas company. It operates through two segments: Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment focuses on the exploration, development and production of oil and gas in three core regions: Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), the North Sea, as well as the Middle East and Africa. The Downstream segment comprises two business units: Downstream Oil, that operates around 3,800 filling stations in approximately 10 countries, refineries in Austria and Germany, both of which feature integrated petrochemical production, as well as the Petrobrazi refinery in Romania, which processes predominantly Romanian crude oil, and Downstream Gas, that focuses on gas trade and sales, as well as owns a pipeline network and gas storage facilities in Austria. “

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $8.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ORBCOMM INC., is a leading global satellite data communications company, focused on Machine-to-Machine communications. Its customers include General Electric, Caterpillar Inc., Volvo Group and Komatsu Ltd. among other industry leaders. By means of a global network of twenty nine low-earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure, ORBCOMM’s low-cost and reliable two-way data communications products and services track, monitor and control mobile and fixed assets in four core markets: commercial transportation; heavy equipment; industrial fixed assets; and marine/homeland security. The company’s products are installed on trucks, containers, marine vessels, locomotives, backhoes, pipelines, oil wells, utility meters, storage tanks and other assets. ORBCOMM is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey and has a Network Control Center in Dulles, Virginia. “

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It offers tablets, dietary supplements and drugs for the treatment of women’s health. The company’s product pipeline consists of Methylphenidate HCl ER 72 mg Tablets, Osmolex ER(TM), Lorzone(R), ConZip(R), Divigel(R) and OB Complete(R). Its delivery system includes Osmodex(R) drug delivery system. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is an internally managed hotel investment company organized to acquire and invest in hotel properties located primarily in large United States cities with an emphasis on the major coastal markets. The Company may invest in resort properties located near its primary urban target markets, as well as in select destination markets. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust focuses on hotel properties in the lodging industry. In addition, the Company may seek to acquire service properties in its primary urban target markets. “

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Anaplan, Inc. develops and publishes a cloud platform for business applications. The Company offers a platform which allow business users to build and maintain strategic, operational and business planning and performance management. Anaplan, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Porch Group Inc. provides the vertical software platform for the home. It offer software and services to home services companies such as home inspectors, moving companies, real estate agencies, utility companies and warranty companies. It also provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, includes insurance, moving, security, TV/internet and home repair. Porch Group Inc., formerly known as PropTech Acquisition Corporation, is based in Seattle. “

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Reliant Bancorp Inc. is a commercial bank which offers deposit, lending and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. It operates primarily in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, Williamson, Maury and Hickman counties. Reliant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares Inc., is based in TN, United States. “

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The RealReal Inc. operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers resale product categories, including women’s, men’s, kids’, jewelry and watches, as well as home and art products. The RealReal Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €260.00 ($305.88) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

