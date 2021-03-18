Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 18th (A, AGGZF, AGS, BCS, BEKE, CCL, CRNT, DENN, DOCU, EQNR)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, March 18th:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $150.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $135.00.

Get Agilent Technologies Inc alerts:

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS)

was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $3.72.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $76.00 price target on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $42.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from an underperform rating to a hold rating.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. Evercore ISI currently has $285.00 price target on the stock.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $8.00 target price on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $104.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $102.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a sell rating to a neutral rating. HC Wainwright currently has $21.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $38.00 target price on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $406.00 price target on the stock.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $32.00 price target on the stock.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $440.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $410.00.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $42.00.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating. HSBC Holdings plc currently has $85.00 target price on the stock.

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to a neutral rating.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $205.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $185.00.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) was upgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “TFS Financial Corporation is a federally chartered stock holding company, conducts its activities through its wholly owned subsidiaries. The line of business of the Company is retail consumer banking, mortgage lending, deposit gathering and other financial services. The Company’s operating subsidiaries include Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland and Third Capital, Inc. Third Federal Savings and Loan Association offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, NOW accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts. Third Capital engages in net lease transactions of commercial buildings; maintains investments in private equity funds; provides escrow and settlement services; and reinsures private mortgage insurance on residential mortgage loans. The company is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Tsuruha (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $8.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Venture (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00.

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a reduce rating.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.