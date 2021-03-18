Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Announces $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.6025 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%.

Equity Residential has increased its dividend by 19.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

EQR stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,997,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,559. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.06 and a 200 day moving average of $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. Truist raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.71.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

