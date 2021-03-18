Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Purchased by Long Pond Capital LP

Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 107.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,158,463 shares during the period. Equity Residential accounts for 12.1% of Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Long Pond Capital LP owned about 1.64% of Equity Residential worth $361,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 307.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of NYSE EQR traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.40. 19,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,258. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.30. The stock has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.