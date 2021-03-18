Ergo (ERG) Price Tops $2.07 on Major Exchanges

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Ergo has a market cap of $62.52 million and $1.10 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $2.07 or 0.00003457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,741.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,826.22 or 0.03056887 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $205.95 or 0.00344740 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.60 or 0.00908244 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $237.37 or 0.00397330 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $198.62 or 0.00332472 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.40 or 0.00250078 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00020931 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 33,578,550 coins and its circulating supply is 30,274,828 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

