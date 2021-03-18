Eric J. Jr. Lindberg Sells 25,000 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,100.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ GO traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.41. 743,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,155. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.36.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.11 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GO. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 569.7% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,216,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,264,000 after buying an additional 2,736,555 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 8,794,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 17.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,751,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,908 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4,204.2% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,545,000 after purchasing an additional 884,560 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 244.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,105,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,386,000 after purchasing an additional 784,579 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

