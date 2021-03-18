Ero Copper Corp. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Ero Copper in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ERO. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Pi Financial raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$21.70 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.17.

ERO opened at C$24.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$21.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.30. The firm has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$8.47 and a 52-week high of C$25.14.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

