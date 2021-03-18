ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.20). ESSA Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.76). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPIX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPIX opened at $31.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 1.96. ESSA Pharma has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $32.69.

In other ESSA Pharma news, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 957,244 shares in the company, valued at $25,845,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Caxton Corp purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the third quarter worth about $183,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 450.7% during the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 110,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 90,149 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,725,000. 63.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Earnings History and Estimates for ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX)

