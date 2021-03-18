Essentia Price Tops $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 18th. Over the last week, Essentia has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. Essentia has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and $232,730.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Essentia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00050302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00013834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.91 or 0.00621370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00068722 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00024552 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00033856 BTC.

Essentia Token Profile

Essentia (ESS) is a token. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,377,113,706 tokens. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Buying and Selling Essentia

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

