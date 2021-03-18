Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE: EPRT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/16/2021 – Essential Properties Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Essential Properties Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $23.00 to $26.00.

3/16/2021 – Essential Properties Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $23.00 to $26.00.

3/10/2021 – Essential Properties Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Essential Properties Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $22.00.

1/27/2021 – Essential Properties Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $21.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Essential Properties Realty Trust is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

EPRT stock opened at $24.87 on Thursday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 14.29 and a quick ratio of 14.29.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,058,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,629,000 after buying an additional 1,835,815 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,228,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,436,000 after buying an additional 1,953,243 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,904,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,374,000 after buying an additional 95,801 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,815,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,490,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,809,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,143,000 after purchasing an additional 454,765 shares during the last quarter.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

