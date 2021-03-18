Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) dropped 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.40 and last traded at $23.56. Approximately 1,005,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 919,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

EPRT has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.95.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average is $20.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a current ratio of 14.29.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.38%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

