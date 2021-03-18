Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 567.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,539 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Essex Property Trust worth $12,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,320 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 10,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $286.08 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.81 and a fifty-two week high of $294.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $2.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ESS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.50.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

