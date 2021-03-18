Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,022 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Essex Property Trust worth $16,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 478.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $5,224,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESS traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $283.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,921. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.89. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.81 and a twelve month high of $294.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.50.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

