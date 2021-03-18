Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Sold by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC lessened its stake in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,609 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of Establishment Labs worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the third quarter worth about $217,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 96.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 12.3% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Santos Salvador Dada sold 9,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $492,624.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,657.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 19,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $800,069.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,065,871.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,917 shares of company stock worth $1,514,076 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTA stock opened at $59.57 on Thursday. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $76.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Establishment Labs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

