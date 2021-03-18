Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 21.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, Ether Zero has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. Ether Zero has a market cap of $365,526.35 and $49,040.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,784.60 or 0.03068009 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00021111 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Ether Zero’s total supply is 222,017,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,988,290 tokens. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

