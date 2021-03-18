EtherGem (EGEM) Reaches Market Cap of $400,788.27

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. In the last week, EtherGem has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $400,788.27 and approximately $7,122.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00051007 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00013036 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.11 or 0.00634690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00069230 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00025159 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00033989 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EGEM is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

