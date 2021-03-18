Etrion (TSE:ETX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.37

Shares of Etrion Co. (TSE:ETX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.37 and traded as high as C$0.41. Etrion shares last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 60,669 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.37. The company has a market cap of C$128.63 million and a P/E ratio of 6.11.

About Etrion (TSE:ETX)

Etrion Corporation, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates solar power generation plants. The company owns 57 megawatts of installed solar capacity in Japan. It sells its electricity to the Japanese public utilities. The company was formerly known as PetroFalcon Corporation and changed its name to Etrion Corporation in September 2009.

