eve Sleep (LON:EVE) Shares Gap Up to $6.28

Shares of eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.28 ($0.08), but opened at GBX 7 ($0.09). eve Sleep shares last traded at GBX 6.30 ($0.08), with a volume of 18,477,101 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £17.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41.

About eve Sleep (LON:EVE)

eve Sleep plc operates as a direct to consumer sleep brand in the United Kingdom and Ireland, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company designs, brands, markets, and sells mattresses, bed frames, pillows, bedding products, and sleep accessories, as well as child and baby cot mattress and bedding.

