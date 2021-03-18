Evedo Hits One Day Volume of $7.27 Million (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 23.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Evedo has a total market cap of $5.97 million and $7.27 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evedo coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Evedo has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00050302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00013834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.91 or 0.00621370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00068722 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00024552 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00033856 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,323,540 coins. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars.

