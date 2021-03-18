Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Down 10%

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) was down 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $126.50 and last traded at $127.53. Approximately 595,302 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 504,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EVBG shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total transaction of $140,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 5,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total transaction of $956,983.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $101,089.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,026 shares of company stock worth $3,701,145 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,873,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,129,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,562,000 after acquiring an additional 444,788 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Everbridge by 32.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,432,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,053,000 after acquiring an additional 354,213 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth $48,317,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Everbridge by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,766,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,388,000 after acquiring an additional 185,953 shares during the period.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

