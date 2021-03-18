Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) shares traded down 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.72. 1,340,640 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 4,450,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Evofem Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evofem Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.69.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $226.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.07.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 74.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,953,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after buying an additional 2,120,094 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Evofem Biosciences by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 252,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Evofem Biosciences by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 200,570 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 283.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 255,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 188,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 548.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 179,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.
About Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM)
Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.
Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.