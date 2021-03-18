Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) shares traded down 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.72. 1,340,640 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 4,450,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Evofem Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evofem Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $226.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.07.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 74.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,953,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after buying an additional 2,120,094 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Evofem Biosciences by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 252,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Evofem Biosciences by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 200,570 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 283.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 255,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 188,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 548.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 179,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

About Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

