Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC trimmed its stake in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 473,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 142,959 shares during the quarter. Senvest Management LLC owned 1.84% of Evogene worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Evogene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evogene in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evogene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Evogene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evogene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 32.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVGN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.52. 15,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,250. The company has a market cap of $142.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51. Evogene Ltd. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $10.24.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). Evogene had a negative net margin of 2,649.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVGN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Evogene in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

